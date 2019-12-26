Sky Days Flaunts Figure In Tiger-Print Bikini On Instagram

Sky Days shared sizzling new bikini photos with her Instagram fans a day ago. She was spotted in a tiger-print ensemble and gave flirty looks.

Sky’s bikini was a bright light yellow color. The top had thin straps and the bottoms were thong-cut. The straps rested high on her waist. She wore a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and further accessorized with a couple of bracelets. Her turquoise earrings also peeked through.

Although much of Sky’s face was obscured by her glasses, her bright red lipstick popped in the shot. She wore her hair slicked down to the side in a low side ponytail.

The first photo showed her standing with her back angled towards the camera. She placed her arms on the railing beside her as she glanced over her right shoulder. She stuck her tongue out playfully. The lower vantage point of the camera emphasized her bare derriere.

In the second image, the Black Ink Crew star flipped off the camera with her left hand, which revealed her light manicure. She placed her right hand behind her neck.

Beside the tattoo artist were a couple of low-backed chairs. Plus, lush green vegetation could be seen. It was possible to note that the photos were taken on a sunny day.

The geotag revealed that she was in Miami.

Fans seemed to love the updates and left their compliments for the stunner in the comments section.

“Definitely the life of the Party!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You are my faveeeee i swearrrr,” gushed a follower.

Others referred to the captions.

“I literally was just singing this song lmaoo,” wrote a fan.

“So he call it what????? Yeaaaaa Sis!” raved a fourth Instagram user.

The song that Sky quoted is “Act Up” by City Girls.

Others speculated on the reality TV star’s relationship status. Many people seemed to be certain that Sky had broken up with her rapper boyfriend, 600 Breezy. Nothing has so far been confirmed.

In addition, the bombshell previously shared another bikini pic with her fans. She was spotted in a bright yellow cut-out top. It had thick straps and a revealing cut that left some of her underboob on display. The bottom strap of the top clipped in the center with a belt buckle accent. She paired this with camo-print shorts. This photo showed Sky alongside the rapper, who opted for a colorful, striped pair of shorts and a gray shirt.