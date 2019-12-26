‘The Witcher’: Anya Chalotra Refused To Use A Body Double For Nude Scenes Even Though One Was Offered

Anya Chalotra reveals that she didn't feel comfortable with anyone else portraying her character in 'The Witcher.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Netflix’s The Witcher is definitely geared towards a grown-up fanbase. Not only are depictions of violence graphic but swear words are liberally sprinkled throughout the series. In addition, there are multiple sex scenes that could rival HBO‘s Game of Thrones. In particular, one character, Yennefer, is featured heavily in nude scenes. Now, the actor who plays her, Anya Chalotra, has spoken to Metro regarding her lack of use of a body double during most of these risky moments.

During Season 1 of The Witcher, Yennefer starts off as a cripple but, using a transformation, is healed at a very high cost — the loss of her womb. This transformation included some partial nudity, while other scenes of this kind mainly involved sex. The actor revealed that a body double, Flora, was available to use during these scenes but, with the exception of the very first scene involving Yennefer, Istredd (Royce Pierreson), and an imagined audience of onlookers, Chalotra decided not to use the body double on offer.

“I had a body double for the sex scenes, and she was always there,” Chalotra said.

“But I didn’t, I only used her for the first sex scene because I realized very quickly in that first sex scene that actually, I didn’t feel comfortable anyone else portraying Yennefer because it’s still acting isn’t it?”

Netflix

While there is some obvious nudity involved with this character, Chalotra insists that the scenes definitely needed it in order to enhance the storyline.

“The only things that I had to get nude for were the scenes, the transformation scene and other scenes which actually really did develop the story and really need to, you know…”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Witcher has been often compared to Game of Thrones. Prior to the series’ release, critics who were allowed access to early screeners made comparisons between the two shows regarding the fight scenes, with many saying that The Witcher excelled in this department. Now, with the release of the series last week, fans are making obvious comparisons between not only the battles but the sex scenes as well.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet.