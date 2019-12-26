Arianny Celeste Rocks Shimmery Green Bodysuit For Christmas Post

Arianny Celeste shared a Christmas-themed post with her fans today, one where she rocked a shimmery green bodysuit.

The ensemble had thin straps and a low neckline, hugging Arianny’s curves tightly and allowing her to show some cleavage. For her jewelry, she sported a couple of bracelets and a ring, but no necklace. Her jet black manicure and pedicure, meanwhile, peeked through in the photo.

Arianny posed in front of a neutral gray backdrop, sitting on the ground and crossing her legs in front of her. The model raised her knees slightly and grabbed a hold of her foot with her left hand. She used her other hand to play with her hair, which she styled in a casual, high ponytail.

The UFC ring girl glanced at the camera with a soft pout on her face. She sported shimmery, silver eyeshadow and dark liner on her lower lids, dusting her cheeks with pink blush and wearing matching lipstick to complete her makeup look.

In addition, her pose left a couple of her tattoos on display — one on her right inner wrist, and another on her right foot. The ink on her arm was a black outline of a heart with lettering inside. The piece on her foot, on the other hand, was harder to discern.

The model was bathed in a bright glowing light, which left her skin looking flawless.

Arianny tagged the photo to credit the people behind the camera. Her makeup artist was Kalsey Hyder and the photographer was Fly Touch Studio. Fans will have to wait and see whether she has more photos to share from the same shoot. In her geotag, the model revealed that she is in Las Vegas, presumably for the holidays.

Fans left their compliments and holiday wishes for the bombshell in the comments section.

“Merry Christmas!! You are absolutely gorgeous head to toe,” gushed a follower.

“You’re perfect. Merry Christmas,” wrote an admirer.

“Merry Xmas nice tattoos by the way,” complimented a fan.

“10/10 hands down for sure,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Prior to the new post, the stunner shared another update four days ago, where she rocked an outfit in a similar color while bathed in yellow glow for the shot. That time, she wore a green bustier dress with a front lace-up accent and a low neckline. Arianny wore her hair down in a middle part and wore heavy eye makeup. In addition to black eyeliner, her inner eyes glowed with green and blue shimmery eyeshadow.