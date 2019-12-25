‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Discusses Geralt’s Famous Bathtub Scene

An iconic scene from the games, fans were happy to see Geralt's bathtub scene shown in the Netflix adaptation of 'The Witcher.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher as well as the popular video games on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

For many fans of Netflix’s The Witcher, the first time they came across this franchise was via the popular video game series. And, within that series is a particular scene involving Geralt of Rivia in a bathtub. In fact, fans on the internet have produced many memes regarding this moment.

Those that were fans of the games and watched the TV series were relieved that this scene was replicated. Now, the TV series showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, has spoken to Collider regarding the famous scene. When asked, Hissrich confirmed that the scene was always going to be used as a nod to gaming fans.

“Obviously we’re not adapting the video games,” Hissrich said.

“The video games are an adaptation of the books too so they’re pulling from the same source material that we are. But, I also know that… especially American audiences are mostly familiar with the games. They didn’t even know the books existed. So, they are part of our hopeful fanbase and it’s just a little wink and a nod to them to tell them that we see them too.”

"Make use of the opportunity to have a bath yourself. I can not only guess the age and breed of your horse, but also its color, by the smell." pic.twitter.com/6YGmPSoUHk — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 3, 2019

The Witcher was originally released as a series of books, the first of which was published 30 years ago. The first game version of the series was developed by CD Projekt Red and released by Atari in 2007. Since then, the game series has continued to gain popularity and the third installment has received multiple “Game of the Year” awards as well as being regarded by many to be the greatest game of all time.

The bathtub scene has become so popular that not only have memes been created but fans can purchase figurines depicting the scene. Originally featured in The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt, Geralt is shown spread-eagle in a tub. While no definite nudity is shown, it caused a stir among fans. During the scene, an arthropod is seen emerging from the water and it is later revealed the creature is an illusion created by Yennefer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Henry Cavill, who plays the main character, Geralt of Rivia, was also a huge fan of the games prior to landing the role. In fact, as soon as he heard whispers that it was going to be adapted into a TV series, he begged for an audition.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but, as yet, no premiere date has been announced.