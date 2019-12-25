Georgia Fowler Kicks Back In A Zebra-Print Bikini With A Beer

Georgia Fowler shared a new Instagram picture with her fans today. She was seen rocking a zebra-print bikini while kicking back with a beer.

The Victoria’s Secret model wore a matching swimsuit set under an oversized shirt. The unbuttoned top was orange with a tropical sunset and palm trees. Georgia was seen sitting on a black chair with a white towel spread on top. She propped her sandy feet up on the edge and posed with her knees together. She rested her right arm on top. The model also leaned her other elbow on the edge of the bar behind her while holding a bottle of foamy beer.

It looked like Georgia had just gone for a swim, or at least enjoyed some time at the beach. Her hair was damp, and she had sand on her feet. Plus, her booty and upper thighs were also covered with sand.

She glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The stunner seemed to be wearing very little makeup, if any. At the least, Georgia may have sported a little lipstick. Her nails were also natural, and she was seemingly wearing only one piece of jewelry: her puka shell necklace. It was a choker-style piece.

Meanwhile, she wore her hair down in loose waves. Her short locks fell on the top of her shoulders.

Considering that her second-newest Instagram post was geotagged in Auckland, New Zealand, it’s possible that the new photo was taken there also.

Fans left their good wishes for the bombshell in the comments section.

“Whisk me away,” joked a follower, who seemed to be feeling the tropical vibe.

“Merry Christmas 🙂 enjoy your holidays,” noted a fan.

“What you drinkin?” wondered an admirer.

“Merry Christmas Georgia and family, New Zealand misses you,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

While the model appears to be spending the holidays in her home country, she spends much of her time jetting around the world for different photoshoots.

In addition, Georgia shared another update earlier this month that showed her rocking another bikini. This time, she snapped a selfie while wearing a black swimsuit. She gave a soft pout and stood at the beach. Trees or foliage cast shadows on her face, with the image being taken on a sunny day.

The model wore a circular pendant necklace and sparkling earrings. The ocean could be seen in the back left corner of the frame.