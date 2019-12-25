David Oliver Accused Of Robbing Colorado Springs Bank, Throwing Money And Shouting ‘Merry Christmas!’

Some of the money was recovered, but most of it was not.

A Colorado man is accused of robbing a bank and then shouting “Merry Christmas!” while throwing the money into the air, The Denver Post reports.

Authorities say that on Monday, David Oliver, 65, walked into Academy Bank in Colorado Springs and then threatened employees by insinuating that he had an unspecified weapon. He then allegedly left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

However, rather than get away in a getaway car and return to a secret hideout with the stolen loot, according to a witness, Oliver allegedly threw the money into the air and shouted “Merry Christmas!”

“He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place! He started throwing money out of the bag, then said, ‘Merry Christmas!,'” said witness Dion Pascale via Colorado Springs’ KKTV.

Police say that he then casually walked to a Starbucks next door.

According to a Starbucks employee who answered the phone when a Post reporter called, Oliver didn’t order anything and merely sat down. Nobody in the building paid him any attention. Pascale describes Oliver’s demeanor as “almost as if he wanted [to be arrested].”

Meanwhile, according to witnesses, people were frantically running down the street trying to grab the bills flying in the breeze. A witness says that at least some people returned the money to the bank.

As for Oliver, the police eventually showed up and he was arrested without incident.

A Colorado Springs police spokesperson, Sgt. Jim Jeffocat, would neither confirm nor deny witness reports that Oliver shouted “Merry Christmas!” and threw the money into the air. At his arrest, police say there was no indication that he had a weapon in his possession.

The money, meanwhile, is likely gone by now. Police say that some of it was returned, but that most of it, likely thousands of dollars, is still unaccounted for.

This marks at least the second time this Christmas season that an alleged criminal has attempted to brighten up random bystanders’ Christmases through illegal means.

