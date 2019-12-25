Pete Davidson Discusses How The World Hates When He Dates Famous Women

'The world wants to punch me in the throat' for dating famous women, Pete Davidson said on 'SNL.'

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has gained a reputation for dating famous, beautiful women. During this past week’s episode of the show, Davidson joked with his co-star Colin Jost about how the world reacts differently when he lands a famous woman as opposed to how they react when Davidson does. While the world could not be happier when Jost recently got engaged to Scarlett Johansson, they were not quite as pleased when Davidson went public with model Kaia Gerber, according to Insider.

Davidson seems to have no trouble landing elite women, including Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. He has also dated Andie MacDowell’s daughter Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David, the daughter of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David. Most recently, he has been dating 19-year-old model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. The internet just does not seem to understand how Davidson has been able to land such highly sought after women, Davidson explained to Jost.

“It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman, and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What’d I do?”

Davidson went on to joke that he considers himself a really solid romantic choice for women because at least he has a job and makes good money.

“If I’m your type of guy that your daughter, or mother, is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like me or Tyga.”

Whether or not Davidson is spending the holidays with Gerber is not clear, but he did say he would be going on a “little vacation” this holiday season.

Loading...

Davidson’s remarks about his controversial love life come after inside sources made scathing remarks about him using Gerber for fame. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the source claimed Davidson is using Gerber to meet Hollywood producers and boost his own career.

The source explained that Davidson’s superb luck with women has reportedly gone to his head, causing him to become “arrogant and immature.” Even though he and Gerber appear to be perfectly happy and in love while holding hands in paparazzi photos, their relationship might not be exactly as it seems.

“He’s shamelessly dropping Kaia’s name as a way into all the celeb parties to schmooze with the big Hollywood producers,” the source accused Davidson.