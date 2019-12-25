Ana Cheri Shows Off Pert Derriere In Festive Photo

The model stunned in her cheeky selfie.

On Wednesday, December 25, American model Ana Cheri celebrated Christmas by uploading a flirty, festive post for her 12.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo, taken by Ana with her smartphone, shows the former Playboy Playmate posing in a white tiled bathroom. A sizable shower with glass doors and a vanity can be seen in the background. Ana stood in front of a mirror, with her back slightly turned, as she snapped the sizzling selfie.

The 33-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a white tank top and a pair of high-rise, gingerbread man print underwear. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Ana’s perky derriere and sculpted hips were put on full display. The Instagram influencer also sported a white trimmed Santa hat and her sparkling engagement ring.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included peach blush, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a happy holiday. She also encouraged fans to send their friends the photo in a direct message, as a way to bring them joy.

Many of Ana’s admirers took the time to reciprocate her message.

“Merry Christmas you [are] the most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” gushed one fan.

“Well this made my Christmas better merry [sic] Christmas @anacheri,” added another commenter.

“Merry Christmas to you gorgeous angel wish you a Happy [sic] holiday omg that body,” wrote a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, fire, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous babe!!! Happy holidays,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the picture and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 70,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Ana has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Earlier this week, the model uploaded a brief Instagram video, in which she twerked while wearing a figure-hugging mini dress and a Santa hat. That provocative post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.