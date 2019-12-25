Jenelle Evans Looks Happy In Christmas Photo With Her Three Kids

On Christmas, Jenelle Evans had a wonderful gift as she spent the holiday with all three of her children. The former Teen Mom 2 star posed with her three kids in a photo posted to Instagram.

In the photo posted on Christmas Day, Jenelle is all smiles and looks very happy standing with her children. She is wearing a red long-sleeve shirt. She paired the festive top with a pair of black pants. The mom-of-three wore her long dark hair down and with some curls. Her youngest son Kaiser is standing next to her and he is wearing a red plaid shirt with khakis. Jenelle’s oldest son Jace is standing next to her on her other side wearing a plaid shirt and jeans. Next to Jace is Jenelle’s youngest child, daughter Ensley, who is matching her momma and wearing a red dress.

The photo had over 96,000 likes from Jenelle’s more than 2 million followers. There were also plenty of positive comments from fans who support the former reality show star.

“Wow your[sic] glowing! Merry Christmas,” one comment read.

Another commenter wrote, “GIRL you are GLOWING” with a red heart emoji.

Many of the other comments were from fans wishing Jenelle a “Merry Christmas.”

That wasn’t the only photo that Jenelle shared, though. She also took to Instagram to share a photo of her three kids together for Christmas.

“Family is the greatest #Christmas gift,” Jenelle captioned the photo of Kaiser, Jace, and Ensley. The three kids are sitting on steps with Jace in the middle with his arms around his younger siblings.

The photo had over 26,000 likes from Jenelle’s followers and plenty of comments from her fans.

“Adorable,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter noted the fact that Jenelle’s kids all look so much alike by saying, “You have seriously strong genes lol”

“So cute! And they all look so happy and relaxed! Merry Christmas kiddos! May 2020 be y’alls best year yet!” another commenter wrote including three emojis.

Although Jenelle’s son Jace lives with Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, it appears he was able to spend Christmas with her. Earlier this week, Jenelle shared a photo of her and Jace together. Although she hasn’t shared too many updates in recent weeks, both looked happy in the photo together. She has also shared some updates about her two younger children since moving to Tennessee and Jenelle and her family appear to be happy and adjusting well.