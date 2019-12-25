Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny Red Lingerie: ‘A Gift’

Stassie Karanikolaou gave her fans the gift of a new post on her Instagram feed this Christmas. In a series of photos on her account, the model rocked a sexy red lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her killer body.

The post included two photos that showed Stassie posing in front of a cream-colored, sheer curtain. She looked ready for the holiday in a tiny two-piece. The top featured bandeau-style cups that sat low on her chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out on top. The lingerie also included a cut-out that tied in a bow in front of Stassie’s chest, which exposed even more skin.

Stassie’s stunning hourglass figure and flat tummy were on full display between the top and a matching bottom, which sat high on her hips to further emphasize her curves.

The model’s only accessory was a thin, gold bangle on her wrist. She rocked a full face of festive makeup, which included red blush, dark red eyeshadow, shaped and darkened eyebrows, and a bright red color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Stassie lifted one hand up graze the curtain while the other rested at her side. She curved her body slightly and stared into the camera with sultry eyes.

The second photo showed Stassie turned around and revealed the intricate yet revealing design of her lingerie bottom. The back was entirely open, except for a massive red bow at the center of her derriere. Only two thin, red strings cut across her booty and hugged her rounded cheeks closely.

In that image, Stassie looked over her shoulder and delivered the same gaze.

The post garnered more than 183,000 likes and just over 1,400 comments, proving to be a hit with Stassie’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“A Christmas miracle,” one fan joked.

Loading...

“Lorrrrrrrrd have some mercy,” another user added with heart eyes and fire emoji.

“That’s a huge gift,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many other fans simply expressed admiration for the star using various emoji.

In the caption of the post, Stassie revealed that photographer Alex Hainer snapped the images. Loyal fans know that this isn’t the first photo shoot from Alex that Stassie has shared on her feed. Last week, the model sent her fans into a frenzy once more with photos of herself rocking a white lingerie set.