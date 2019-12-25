Fitness Hottie Katelyn Runck Stuns In Provocative ‘Santa’ Outfit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck increased temperatures on Christmas Day with another sexy update that sent her 1.8 million followers into a frenzy.

On Wednesday morning, the model turned up the heat on Instagram when she flaunted her incredibly toned body and big bust in a skimpy “Santa” outfit.

The brunette bombshell wore a tiny halter top that barely covered her voluptuous chest. The red-and-white top featured a sexy décolletage in the front between her breasts, giving her fans a nice little peek at her cleavage. The bottoms were the same red-and-white color and featured a black leather belt with silver double grommet holes.

Katelyn’s latest update consisted of three snaps and a video that showed her in various poses in the revealing number. One photo captured her entire body as she sat in a chair with hands up to show her flawless armpits. In another photo, the hottie stood with one hip out to the side — a pose that showed off her stunning figure and rock-hard abs. The pose also accentuated her toned arms.

Her fans also got a look at some sideboob in the video. The camera captured the brunette posing in every angle for the photoshoot with a fun Christmas tune in the background.

Two snaps showed the Instagram sensation from a closer angle from the waist up. The views gave her admirers a better look at her fabulous body. One snap showed her looking off to the side while she posed with arms up to hold the Santa hat.

Katelyn wore her hair up, barely seen on the photos, as it was covered by her hat. She did a fresh makeup look for the shoot that included dark eyebrows, light eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, a hint of blush, and lip gloss.

In the caption, the model mentioned how she feels waking up to Christmas and that she wished her followers a merry Christmas.

The snaps earned 20,900 likes and over 1,000 comments — numbers that are still growing. Katelyn’s fans went over to the comments section and expressed their affection to the model.

“Well hello Mrs. Claus, #1 is the one I like the best,” commented one follower.

“All your photos are just unbelievable babe,” wrote another fan.

“Oh Santa baby, it’s got very hot in here,” added a third Instagram user.

Just a few days before Christmas, Katelyn posted another sexy update, where she wore a purple, floral string bikini. The skin-baring two-piece left little to the imagination as it showed off the model’s cleavage, toned arms, slim waist, and rock-hard abs.