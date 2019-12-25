Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Wore Matching Emerald Gowns At Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Party

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster wore similar emerald gowns at last night’s annual Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas celebration.

A report fromE! News revealed that the duo wore custom-made Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses. The 22-year-old reality star posted several snapshots on her Instagram account of herself and Stormi posing for a “twinning moment” before the festivities.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a figure-hugging off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and a giant side bow. Kylie paired the look with metallic green nail polish and pumps of the same shade. She then opted for a stunning emerald and diamond choker as her accessory.

The Kylie Skin mogul wore a full face of make-up for the event that included high arched eyebrows, dramatic eyeshadow, eyeliner, thick mascara, heavy contour, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Kylie wore her long black locks down, which was styled to match the whole dramatic look.

The one-year-old’s dress, on the other hand, featured a flared skirt, cap sleeves, and a sash, a style more fitting for a toddler. In the captions, Kylie greeted her followers a Happy Christmas Eve and stated that it is the best season of the year.

The mother-daughter photos received a ton of love from Kylie’s 154 million followers and earned more than 8.2 million likes and almost 30,000 comments in just 12 hours. Admirers flocked to the comment section to send loving messages and holiday greetings to the duo, while some fans dropped heart emojis.

“You looked so sensational. Of course. Happy holidays beautiful you. What a team right here!” a fan wrote.

“Just slay us all,” another admirer commented.

“Always flawless. Merry Christmas, baby girl!” a third Instagrammer added.

While a friend stated that the mother and daughter are “goals.”

Earlier in the day, Kylie shared clips from her Instagram stories of Stormi enjoying her big surprise from ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. A Trolls character, Poppy, visited the little girl at their California home. Poppy is seemingly Stormi’s favorite cartoon character.

It is also important to note that the annual Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas party was held at Kourtney Kardashian’s home this year. Last year, the yearly gathering happened at Kim Kardashian West’s house, while in recent years Kris Jenner was in charge of the holiday celebration.

Singer Sia was present at the party and did her Christmas performance, as was seen on Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram stories.

The annual Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas celebration happened last night, December 24, and it was a lot of fun, as per usual.