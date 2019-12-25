Trump Campaign Launches Snowflake Victory Website To Help You Win Holiday Arguments With Liberal Relatives

'We're not helping snowflakes avoid arguments — we're helping Trump supporters win them!' the website proclaims.

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has launched a website designed to help his supporters win arguments with their relatives this holiday season, AOL News reports.

Family arguments are a rather unfortunate side effect of getting together for the holidays. Every family has at least one member who can cause rancor and discord around the holiday table, whether through their views on politics, religion, or whatever is on their minds.

This year, with the amount of partisan divide and discord prevalent throughout the country that has sprung up during the Trump administration, it’s all but certain that at least some families have had, or are yet to have, heated arguments during the season.

Thanks to Snowflake Victory, Trump supporters have ammunition in their fights against relatives.

“How To Win An Argument With Your Liberal Relatives,” reads the headline on the website. Following the headline are certain categories of issues that could potentially come up — the economy, immigration, impeachment, healthcare — and bullet points designed to be used in arguments. The points are “backed up by facts, not feelings.”

“Family holidays. Full of love. Full of laughter. And full of the inevitable conversations with the family liberal who just does not want to believe how great America is doing with President Trump in office,” the website reads.

Helping make her father-in-law’s case is Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, who is also a senior campaign adviser to the president. She appears in videos on the site, as do other members of Trump’s inner circle.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

AOL News writer Gabrielle Sorto describes the bullet points as largely mirroring what Trump himself tends to say in news conferences and on Twitter.

For example, on the subject of impeachment, the site proclaims that impeachment “has been all Democrats can think of since day one.”

On the topic of immigration, the website brings out Trump’s claim that a harsh immigration policy is necessary to keep the country safe.

“What the Trump Administration has done is make our communities safer by securing our border and prioritizing deportations of criminal aliens and gang members,” the website reads.

As Politico reports, the website is being met with consternation and criticism from some who don’t support Donald Trump. For example, former Democratic National Committee spokesperson Mo Elleithee is not impressed.

“Nothing says merry Christmas like hurling insults at relatives,” Elleithee says.

At least some Americans will be avoiding political fights during the holiday season; or at least, trying their best to. A recent survey found that 53 percent of Americans find it “stressful and frustrating” to discuss politics with people they don’t agree with.