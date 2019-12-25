North West Gets A Michael Jackson Jacket For Christmas From Parents Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

North West had arguably the best gift for Christmas this year, as suggested by a recent social media update from her mother, Kim Kardashian.

This year, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, stepped up their game by gifting their eldest daughter, North, a one-of-a-kind present for Christmas — a jacket that was previously owned by the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The 39-year-old reality star showed off the vintage item on her Instagram story on Christmas Eve, revealing that the custom black outerwear features a bedazzled vine with crystals, pearls, and chains, as well as a red band around the right arm, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Kim mentioned in the video that the vintage piece was the actual jacket that Jackson wore when he was with Elizabeth Taylor. The businesswoman also explained that her 6-year-old daughter is a big fan of the late singer, which would have made her happy upon receiving the present.

Kim also mentioned having the jacket “tacked up” so North can wear it even when she gets older, as it would still fit once they untack the sleeves. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star further explained that the jacket can grow with North and that she can have a special item with her throughout her life, a treasure she can keep for a long time.

“And she’s so grateful and so excited,” the SKIMS founder added.

Jackson wore the jacket to Taylor’s 65th birthday party. He also wore it at his Ghosts film screening at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997.

Kim revealed that Kanye won the special jacket at an auction for a whopping $65,625, as reported by the Daily Mail. Inside, photos of the late “Thriller” singer wearing the ensemble alongside the late actress lined the pockets.

As awesome as it would be to witness, unfortunately, Kim did not show North’s reaction to opening her special gift nor did she share a photo of her daughter wearing the piece.

It’s also important to note that earlier in the month, the KKW mogul gave her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian butt-sculpting machines as early Christmas presents. Kim also uses the machine herself and had tested it before giving them to her family. The reveal happened on her Instagram stories, which also showed her trainer Melissa Alcantara using the machine. The video showed Melissa giving her approval while using the butt-enhancing machine.

You can always count on Kanye and Kim to give the best presents, especially at Christmas.