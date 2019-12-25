Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Legs And Curves In Tight White Mini Dress

It may not have been a holiday-themed post like the one she uploaded on Instagram on Tuesday, but Tarsha Whitmore made sure to keep her 712,000 followers in the loop on Christmas Day, as she posted a photo of herself posing in a curve-flattering white mini dress that drew attention to her enviable figure.

The snap, which was geotagged in Gold Coast, Queensland, appears to have been taken at a hotel balcony, as Tarsha stood next to the railing while striking a candid pose. Although her mini dress kept her fairly covered up, it was tight enough to highlight her ample breasts and shapely hips and short enough to showcase her long, toned legs. Unlike in many of her other posts, however, she made no mention of the brand behind her Christmas Day outfit.

The Australian model paired her dress with a pair of white shoes and accessorized with a small brown bag, which she slung over her left shoulder. She wore her brunette locks down and seemed to keep her makeup as simple as her outfit, completing her look with red-manicured nails.

In the caption of her photo, Tarsha said that she was looking forward to her plans for the coming weekend, which include attending the Wildlands Festival in Brisbane, a music and arts event scheduled to take place on December 28, as noted on its official website.

Since Tarsha posted the new photo slightly over an hour ago, it has received close to 7,000 likes, with almost 50 followers heading to the comments section to show their love for the model or spread some holiday cheer.

“You are the sexiest woman alive!” said one Instagram user.

“Simplicity at the best,” a second fan commented, seemingly in reference to Tarsha’s no-frills, yet striking outfit.

Loading...

“Charming beauty. Merry Christmas Princess,” gushed a third admirer, following up their comment with a string of pink heart, crown, and lips emoji.

“Dang you are supposed to be under my tree Santa i said Texas,” remarked a fourth follower.

As Tarsha’s fans likely know, the Australian bombshell often models short dresses on her Instagram account, and that also happened to be the case about a week and a half ago, which was the last time she rocked a white mini dress on the platform prior to today’s update. This outfit, however, was substantially more revealing, as its strapless design allowed her to show off some cleavage, on top of her other enviable assets.