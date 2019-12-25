Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Bombshell Rocks Chelsea’s World

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that something huge happens between Chelsea and Adam, and it puts Chelsea’s relationship with Nick at risk as they ring in 2020.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tells Nick (Joshua Morrow) about Adam (Mark Grossman) trying to rope Phyllis into a plot to reunite Adam and Chelsea. Adam hoped that Phyllis would seduce Nick, leaving Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) free to be with him. However, that backfired big time when Phyllis got offended by Adam’s suggestion.

Even so, Chelsea and Adam have grown closer while living together for Connor’s (Judah Mackey) sake. Chelsea has been clear with Adam that she loves Nick, and she also asked her ex-husband to be upfront with Connor about the fact that their living situation isn’t a long-term thing. However, neither Adam nor Chelsea have had the heart to have that discussion with their son at this vulnerable time.

Recently, Adam actor, Mark Grossman, spoke about a bombshell New Year’s Eve storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and things heat up between his on-screen alter ego, and his ex before the clock counts down to the end of the decade.

“Adam knows that the more her and Chelsea are together, slowly but surely, those old feelings between them keep coming up,” said Grossman. “They have a deep history that he’s hoping he can use two his advantage.”

Adam is making sure that he capitalizes on special moments that he and Chelsea share both alone and with Connor. He still loves her and feels their strong connection. Sure, Chelsea is trying to do right by Nick, but by living with Adam, it’s clear that Chelsea’s heart is softening.

“They found a little kitty on Christmas when they nursed together. You could tell Adam and Chelsea were really bonding, but they couldn’t talk about it in front of Connor,” Grossman revealed.

However, it’s highly unlike that Chelsea expects Adam to kiss her, but that’s precisely what he decides to do. Instead of instantly pushing Adam away, Chelsea finds herself responding to her ex-husband in the heat of the moment. However, once they step apart and things cool down, Chelsea lets Adam know that she’s going to Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) fancy New Year’s Eve party with Nick at Society. Chelsea asks Adam not to come, but Adam won’t stay away, especially considering what happened between him and Chelsea.

“Adam tells Chelsea that he’s actually been invited and he plans to go. He knows this will make things awkward for Chelsea because she just kissed Adam, and they’ll be there at Society — with Nick. Adam thinks this is all moving in the right direction,” said Grossman.

It looks like Nick and Chelsea could end up having a rough New Year if Adam has his way.