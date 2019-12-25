Kyle Kuzma Comments On Previous Trade Rumors, Opens Up On Lakers’ Current Success

Despite the fact that they are on a bit of a swoon following three straight losses, the Los Angeles Lakers still reign atop the Western Conference with a 24-6 win-loss record, putting them in a good position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and possibly go all the way to the Finals. And while Anthony Davis’ arrival in Los Angeles has resulted in a number of returning players, including Kyle Kuzma, losing some playing time, the third-year forward revealed in a recent interview that he’s enjoying himself now that he’s finally playing for a winning team. He did, however, admit to feeling uneasy because of how often he was mentioned in rumored trades designed to send Davis to the Lakers.

In a featured story from The Undefeated, Kuzma opened up on a number of topics, including his relationship with his family and how he’s dealt with three seasons as one of the more promising young players in the NBA. He also briefly touched on the trade rumors that mostly swirled midway through the 2018-19 campaign, after Davis asked to be traded by the New Orleans Pelicans and named the Lakers as a preferred destination.

While Kuzma said that he found the reports about possibly being traded to the Pelicans to be “annoying,” he added that he feels much happier this season, especially since the Lakers are among the better teams in the entire league after six straight years of missing the playoffs.

“It’s a lot less stressful going home every night when you win than when you are losing. It brings a lot more joy to you,” Kuzma told The Undefeated.

“It’s fun. It’s different. Those guys just demand so much attention on the court. … Efficient easy shots are there for the taking. It’s been a blast. You can’t really complain too much.”

As pointed out by Bleacher Report, Kuzma was the only member of the Lakers’ young core who wasn’t sent to New Orleans when they were finally able to trade for Davis this summer, as Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart were all moved to the Pelicans in order for Los Angeles to acquire the superstar big man. The publication, however, suggested that the 24-year-old forward might not be “out of the trade woods” just yet, as he is now coming off the bench for the Lakers while also ostensibly looking like an “awkward” fit alongside Davis and LeBron James.

At the moment, there have been no new reports suggesting that the Lakers might decide to move on from Kuzma. Still, with the team losing three straight games, Bleacher Report warned that the team might have to consider trading him for a veteran guard capable of scoring off the dribble if they truly start to struggle after their hot 24-3 start.