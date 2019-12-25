Bombshell Sierra Skye Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tight Camo Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Christmas came earlier for Sierra Skye‘s 4.1 million Instagram followers. They were treated to a smoking hot new snap of the model today that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

The photo shared on Tuesday saw the blond bombshell sitting on a plush couch and staring at the camera with a sultry gaze as she brushed a stray strand of hair out of her face. There were no holiday decorations or lights on the wall behind her, though she still took the opportunity to wish her fans a “Merry Christmas Eve” in the caption of the upload.

Along with the holiday message, Sierra gifted her fans by showing off her flawless physique in a sexy ensemble from Pretty Little Thing that her admirers went absolutely wild for.

The social media sensation stunned in a camouflage-patterned dress from the U.K.-based brand that fit her like a glove. It was made of a clingy, ruched fabric in several shades of green that flattered the babe’s hourglass figure in all of the right ways and accentuated her flat midsection and trim waist.

Sierra’s scandalous ensemble boasted a daringly low-cut square neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage — though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment also featured thin spaghetti shoulder straps, one of which the stunner let slink down her arm to tease even more of her voluptuous assets.

Also of note was the dress’s daringly short length that grazed just to the tops of Sierra’s toned thighs to showcase her sculpted legs. In fact, the number was so short that the babe nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction, but fortunately, the overexposure was avoided.

To accessorize her look, Sierra added a single chain pendant necklace, as well as large hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum locks up in a messy top knot that sat high up on her head and styled her bangs to perfectly frame her face. As for her beauty look in the snap, the model sported a glossy lip, light dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her striking features to pop.

Unsurprisingly, Sierra’s fans showered her new Instagram upload with love. The skin-baring snap has earned over 52,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration for the shot a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are a masterpiece of pure beauty,” one person wrote.

“You be lookin smokin in that dress,” said another.

“You look like a fine Christmas present to me,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Sierra has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her stripping down even more to a set of hot pink lingerie that popped against her deep tan and left very little to the imagination. The outfit also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 115,000 likes.