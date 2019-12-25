Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Rocking Body While Wearing Tight Yoga Pants And A Sports Bra

Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez posted a saucy new Instagram photograph of herself celebrating Christmas Eve in Miami, Florida. In the image, the stunner is standing in front of a bright red sports car.

In her caption, Lopez paraphrased the title of the classic song “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” adding some cheeky hashtags to her caption, including one that claims that the vehicle in the snap is her “Christmas Eve sleigh.”

Since the singer isn’t facing the camera, the photo is somewhat modest. However, not much can hide Lopez’s killer abs. She did a lot of work on her body, particularly her abdomen, while getting into shape for her movie Hustlers, and it shows.

There’s also not much the superstar can do to keep her trademark booty from becoming the center of attention in any given snapshot. Her skintight yoga pants help accentuate the curves of her rear end.

Lopez didn’t accessorize her look much beyond a pair of round sunglasses. She’s also holding a bedazzled cup on the hood of her car. Her long luxurious locks are tied up into a tight topknot. It’s not clear exactly where the singer was at, but given her red athletic wear, it appears she was working out. She credited her photo to her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez has more than 107.7 million followers, so it’s not too surprising that her upload quickly amassed more than 1.7 million likes and close to 16,000 comments. Most of her followers stopped by to wish her and Rodriguez a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year. A great deal of the other comments praised the singer for incredible beauty and fit body.

Vocal coach Stevie Mackey responded, “Bringing that Christmas heat!!!”

“God have mercy on my soul!!” exclaimed one fan.

“Merry Christmas Eve Jennifer! Limitless Queen,” wrote a second admirer.

“You look amazing yasssssss to redd. @jlo merry Christmas to you and your family and a happy new year,” said a third person.

Loading...

Rodriguez shared a photo of Lopez from his own account. It’s not the same as the one the superstar shared. In the picture the MLB legend added to his Instagram, his fiancee is seen standing in the same outfit, albeit in a slightly different pose.

This isn’t the first time this month that Lopez went out in public in extra-tight workout clothes. The Inquisitr previously reported that she was spotted walking around Miami after a workout in equally tight-fitting pants. That time, however, she was rocking a different color as she was wearing a pink crop top and yoga pants.