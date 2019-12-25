‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Chelsea Devastates Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 25, bring the holidays to Genoa City as Adam surprises Chelsea. Plus, a foursome of old friends argues, and Faith shows up to surprise her mother.

Adam (Mark Grossman) surprises Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and it doesn’t go the way he hopes, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam wants to take Connor (Judah Mackey) to Hope’s ranch for the holidays, and he wants Chelsea to go with them. After all, what could be more perfect than spending Christmas just like Adam did as a boy? However, Chelsea already made plans with Nick (Joshua Morrow), and she even wrangled an invitation for Adam. Adam is not at all thrilled. He tells Chelsea that he loves her, and Adam asks Chelsea if she loves him back. Unfortunately for Adam, Chelsea reiterates multiple times that she loves Nick. It isn’t going to be such a great holiday for them since things aren’t going the way Adam had hoped. In addition, when Phyllis inadvertently reveals Adam’s request that she seduce Nick, things will go from bad to worse.

Elsewhere, an unexpected development occurs while Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bello) are out with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman). The two couples have been friends for years, and they’re enjoying some time together during the holiday season. However, the men bicker over a racquetball game and end up driving the women a little bit crazy. Even so, they manage to appreciate their decades-long friendship and all the blessings in their lives as they remember what the season is all about.

Finally, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) returns home from boarding school. She surprises Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights, and she gets to see both her sisters, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Summer (Hunter King). Faith has been gone all semester, and plenty has happened while she was gone, including her grandfather, Victor (Eric Braeden), faking his death to get to the truth about Adam (Mark Grossman) switching out his medication. She wasn’t thrilled about what happened, and now Faith is back to celebrate Christmas with her family.

Faith also catches up with her sisters and gets some advice about a boy she likes. Summer gives her some unexpectedly wise advice about being herself. While Summer and Mariah aren’t sisters and don’t particularly like each other, they put their differences aside for Faith’s sake, and they welcome her home for the holidays.