‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nick Shocks Phyllis

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, December 24 reveals Summer, realizing that Theo wants Lola for himself while Jack worries about Billy. Plus, Chance and Paul meet up, and Nick makes plans for the holiday.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) finished decorating their tree, and Kyle complained about Theo (Tyler Johnson) several times. Lola wondered why they kept talking about Theo. Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) and Theo spoke at Society, and Theo complained about Kyle’s sabotage at work. Summer blew off Theo’s worries, and then Theo said that Summer still wanted Kyle and made a comment about smart women falling for Kyle. Summer realized that Theo wanted Lola for himself, and she advised him to focus on his job and not Lola.

At Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) revealed she has time off for the holidays, so Devon made plans for a trip to London. Elena was thrilled, and they booked the travel together. Elena admitted she’d been a very good girl this year.

At Crimson Lights, Paul (Doug Davidson) ran into Chance (Donny Boaz) on the patio. Chance asked the GCPD chief about being a private investigator. Paul gave Chance some wisdom and then wondered if Chance really is ready to stay in Genoa City since he has a history of splitting.

Jack (Peter Bergman) stopped by Billy’s (Jason Thompson) to ask him about Christmas, but Billy said he and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are going to Telluride, which left Jack disappointed. Jack expressed his happiness for Billy and Victoria enjoying some family time, though, but Jack also admitted that he’s been worrying about Billy. That made Billy defensive, but he also admitted that his therapist was away when Jack asked about therapy. Later, at Crimson Lights, Billy ran into Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and they sniped at each other, but Billy also complimented his ex. He said that Phyllis drives her own life. Then Billy told Phyllis about his new consulting job, and Phyllis irritated him by saying that he’s too good for that.

At the Grand Phoenix, Nick (Joshua Morrow) saw Phyllis and asked if she’d seen Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Phyllis said Nick should check with Adam (Mark Grossman). Then Phyllis made a joke about being on the naughty list. They discussed their holiday plans with Summer (Hunter King), and Nick surprised Phyllis by inviting her to have Christmas at his house with Summer and Christian (Alex Wilson). Chelsea showed up, and she convinced Nick to ask Adam too so that Connor (Judah Mackey) and Christian could celebrate the holiday together.