Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Shows Off Her Incredible Body While Wearing Skimpy Red Lingerie

Russian model Ekaterina Zueva has gifted her fans with another sexy Christmas photograph on Instagram. The model posted a new snap of herself sitting on a gray fur carpet in front of a Christmas tree. Gifts wrapped in gold paper could be seen bursting from beneath the tree, making it seem like Zueva is prepared to have a very prosperous holiday this year.

The brunette bombshell struck a sultry pose on her silky soft sitting area. The model peered at the camera with a sexy pink pout as her freshly manicured fingernails tenderly caressed her upper jawline.

Zueva wore a matching red pair of lingerie. Both her bra and panties had small polkadots adorning them. Adding to the overall racy nature of her latest image, Zueva chose a see-through bra. The model’s nipples are slightly visible through the sheer red fabric cups, giving her 2.3 million followers quite the eyeful of her busty chest.

The pose not only showcased her curvy upper assets — it also accentuated her incredibly toned belly. The stunning beauty’s little tummy moles looked particularly adorable in the picture, something her many followers agreed with based on the comments section of the upload.

To complete the look, Zueva wore a plaid button-up shirt that she left entirely unbuttoned. She also let it slide down to her forearms to show even more of her exquisite body.

The bombshell babe wished her followers a Merry Christmas in the caption. She also tagged her photographer and makeup artist.

Within two hours of going live, Zueva’s post had accumulated more than 11,500 likes and close to 300 comments. Most of the comments were composed of the model’s many fans wishing her well for the holidays and hoping she has a fantastic New Year. They filled up the section with many holiday-themed emoji as well.

Hunk-O-Mania CEO Armand Peri replied to Zueva’s latest Instagram update.

“Merry Christmas and Happy and Healthy New Year.”

“Wow merry weekend babe so so pretty,” commented one admirer. They added a heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

This newest photo is far from the first Christmas-themed picture the model has blessed her admirers with this holiday season. She has posted a photo of her in a slinky red sequined dress in front of a decorate tree. The Inquisitr previously reported that the brunette was also seen rocking a skimpy red outfit with the word “angel” emblazoned across the chest, in a post that also proved to be popular with her followers.