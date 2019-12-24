Britney Spears Shows Off White Mini Dress She Got For Christmas In Instagram Video: ‘It Fits Me To A T’

Birtney Spears got the perfect gift ahead of Christmas.

Britney Spears gave her fans a fun Christmas Eve gift by showing off one of her early Christmas presents.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer took to Instagram to share a special holiday video with her fans. In the short social media upload, she was shown modeling a white dress that someone had given her for Christmas. The feminine and flirty garment had a lot going on. It was constructed out of a sheer white fabric featuring a tiny grid pattern. Lightweight white lining protected Britney from revealing too much. The mini dress had a short A-line skirt that skimmed the top of the blond bombshell’s thighs.

Princess seams on the bodice and skirt highlighted Britney’s hourglass figure. The mini dress had a stylish square neck and long puff sleeves, which were both trimmed with ruffles. The garment also featured an empire waist and a gathered bust.

Britney accessorized her dress with an intricate white lace choker that had a single pearl dangling from it. When the video cut at one point, the necklace temporarily changed to a black choker. Britney wore her long, blond tresses pulled up in a messy ponytail. For her beauty look, she sported a natural pink lip, smoky eye, and smudged black eyeliner on her bottom and lower lash lines.

Britney modeled her dress on the same opulent balcony where she has filmed previous Instagram videos, including one in which she rocked a sundress and played with puppies. She was shown playfully whipping her ponytail around and squeezing the fabric of her dress. She also laughed and smiled at the camera, spun around, and leaned against the ornate black railing of the balcony.

Britney added romantic guitar music to her video. In the caption of her post, she wrote that her new dress fit her “to a T,” and she gushed about how much she loves modeling clothes. She also reminded her followers to leave milk and cookies out for Santa Claus tonight.

Britney’s balcony modeling video racked up over 120,000 likes in the span of an hour. One of her Instagram followers proclaimed that the princess of pop looked like a “winter princess” in her new dress.

“What a beautiful woman in such a beautiful dress,” read one response to Britney’s video.

Loading...

“Skinny as a christmas tree needle queen,” another fan wrote.

“I’m a sleigh 4 u,” quipped a third witty admirer.

“Your ponytail is feeling the festive Christmas SPEARit!” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney’s Instagram followers also loved the festive photo that she recently shared of herself and boyfriend Sam Asghari posing in front of a massive Christmas tree inside her home.