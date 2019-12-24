Russian DJ Nata Lee Is A ‘Sexy Santa’ In Latest Instagram Snap

Model and DJ Nata Lee stunned her 3.1 million followers on Tuesday with a very provocative holiday snap. The 20-year-old’s latest update showed her sitting in front of a Christmas tree, surrounded by gifts.

For the new photo, Nata wore a sexy Santa Claus outfit that showed most of her décolletage. The revealing number looked very comfortable and seemingly made out of soft cotton fabric with fluffy fur-like material lining the edges of the hood and sleeves. The outfit was form-fitting, hugging every bit of the bombshell’s curves.

In the snapshots, Nata was all smiles, displaying her brilliant pearly whites. She held a gift in her hands in the series of shots. The stunner was sitting on the ground with her legs crossed in a pose that lent focus to her prominent cleavage.

The blond beauty left her hair down in curls that framed her face. She sported a fresh makeup look that included groomed and filled-in eyebrows, mascara, light brown eyeshadow, light contour, blush, and a pale gloss on the lips. Her bronze skin glowed in the light. The model completed her look with her perfectly-manicured french-tip nails.

In the caption, Nata wished her followers a “Merry Christmas.” As she called herself her fan’s “beloved Santa,” she wished everyone the best and hoped they got their hearts’ desires. She then ended by asking everyone if they behaved well.

The sexy Christmas outfit was from retail giant Fashion Nova and Nata’s newest snaps were part of an ad campaign for the fashion brand.

Nata’s upload garnered more than 151,000 likes and almost 1,500 comments in just three hours. Her admirers were quick to flock to the comments section to compliment the bombshell on her incredible good looks and also to wish her the best Christmas.

Loading...

“Beautiful! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” a fan wrote.

“This photo is the best gift of all Christmas,” another admirer commented.

“Now that’s one cute Santa!” a third Instagram user added.

This is hardly the first time Nata posed in skimpy attire for an ad or for her fans. Two days ago, she posted a single photo of herself to Instagram where she wore a tight, all-denim outfit and a pink winter hat to promote Freddy Wear. On December 20, The Inquisitr reported the busty beauty flaunted her rock-hard abs and cleavage in a very revealing halter top while holding a cigarette and a pizza box. In the caption of the post, she addressed her past smoking habit and how she eventually managed to quit. Nata claimed she switched to electronic cigarettes for a while but has now officially been smoke-free for one month.