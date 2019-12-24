Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Have Reportedly Reached A Divorce Settlement

The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from his wife Miley Cyrus in August of this year. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

TMZ recently learned that the couple has now reportedly reached a divorce settlement. The details of their split have been purportedly ironed out, and it will take approximately six months from the date of filing to become final.

According to TMZ’s sources, the settlement wasn’t overly complicated. Cyrus and Hemsworth were only married for one year. Their settlement date falls just one day after their first marital anniversary, although they didn’t make it to that date.

Neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth has children, and a prenuptial agreement was supposedly made before their marriage. TMZ claims the division of property wasn’t challenging. The “Wrecking Ball” singer will keep their many animals.

“The lawyers behind the settlement — disso queen Laura Wasser repping Liam and Judith R. Forman repping Miley — were able to quietly work through the stumbling blocks and submit the paperwork to the judge.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth have both already moved on with new romantic partners since their split in August.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hemsworth is happy and content with his alleged new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. Supposedly, things are beginning to get serious between Brooks and Hemsworth as the two were recently seen spending time with Hemsworth’s parents in Byron Bay, Australia.

As for the pop singer, Cyrus has been publicly linked to fellow singer Cody Simpson. The two are even rumored to be collaborating on new music and allegedly considering forming a band called Bandit and Barlot.

Many fans have taken to social media to convey their feelings about the new update on Hemsworth and Cyrus’ relationship. Some people were deeply upset about the news since it makes their split seemingly official, while others felt that the couple is better off apart. Liam’s fans seem to believe the actor could not handle Cyrus’ wild antics.

“Miley & Liam’s divorce finally reach a settlement the day after the anniversary of their wedding,” tweeted one heartbroken fan. They also added a crying emoji to their comment.

“Liam is a cute boy but miley was too much for him, I guess that’s why,” said another Twitter user.

“I was rooting for them but they weren’t meant for each other. Hope they both find happiness and stay away from one another,” wrote a third fan.