Chris Brown’s Daughter, Royalty, Changes His Son Aeko’s Diaper In Adorable Instagram Photo

Chris Brown recently posted a photo of his daughter, Royalty, performing her big sister duties for his newborn son, Aeko Catori.

The “No Guidance” singer has been constantly posting photos of Aeko since the newborn made his Instagram debut earlier this month. In a more recent upload, Brown’s fans are able to see a precious moment between both Royalty and Aeko. In the photo — which Brown posted on December 23 — Royalty was getting ready to change her baby brother’s diaper. She wore a red Christmas sweater and had her hair styled in a high bun that seemed to be secured by a small crown. Aeko was resting on a changing station and rocked a white onesie and a green pacifier.

In the shot, Royalty looked focused as she began the process of changing Aeko’s diaper. Her hands were near her brother’s legs and her head was down as her dad captured the precious moment.

In his caption, Brown shared with his millions of Instagram followers that the “big sis” is more than happy to help with her brother. The singer’s fans seemed to enjoy the precious moment between the siblings and expressed their feelings on Instagram. The post received more than one million likes and over 8,000 comments.

“Awww she’s going to be a great big sister,” one fan predicted.

“So special,” another follower chimed in, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“OMG MY HEARTTTT,” expressed a third social media user.

While this is the first time that Brown’s fans have seen Royalty and Aeko together, she is already used to being the big sister. According to Hollywood Life, Royalty’s mother, Nia Guzman, welcomed another baby girl earlier this year. Since then, Royalty has seemed to have taken to her little sister and the two have had precious moments together on Guzman’s Instagram page.

Brown reportedly kept Aeko away from social media for the first few weeks of his life at the request of his ex, Ammika Harris. Aeko is the model’s first child and she reportedly wanted to protect him from the public eye, though Brown has reportedly been ready to show off his son for quite a while. Although Brown and Harris aren’t together, the two have reportedly developed a “stronger bond” with each other since having their child.

“Chris is head over heels in love with his son and is so grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world,” a source has shared with HL about the former couple’s relationship.