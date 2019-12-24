Danielle Knudson Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Bikini Top And Matching Skirt While Riding A Horse

Danielle Knudson brought some heat to her Instagram page this week with a stunning new photo that proved impossible to ignore.

The latest addition to the Canadian bombshell’s account was shared on Tuesday and was a big hit with her 496,000 followers. The photo saw Danielle sitting on top of a brown-and-white horse on the beach. A gorgeous view of the crashing waves and bright blue sky provided a breathtaking background behind her.

The beach scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was the Guess model herself that captivated her audience in a smoking hot ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The blond beauty sent pulses racing in a coordinated two-piece look that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a tiny tan bikini top that boasted a pink floral pattern and thin spaghetti straps that showcased the babe’s toned arms as she held on to the reigns of her horse. The piece featured triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display — though none of her fans seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Instead of the matching bikini bottoms, Danielle opted for a short matching miniskirt instead to complete her outfit. The patterned number fell just to the top of her thigh as she straddled the animal, leaving her sculpted legs completely bare for her followers to admire. Its tight waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs.

The model accessorized with a stack of colorful bracelets, as well as a dainty pendant necklace that added just the right amount of bling. Her blond tresses were worn down and blew wildly in the ocean breeze around her. Danielle also chose to go makeup-free for the day, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

To no surprise, fans wasted no time in showering the social media sensation’s latest upload with love. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 2,300 likes after just five hours of going live to her page. Dozens took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Very cute,” one person wrote.

“Perfect goddess,” another called her.

Others simply used emoji to express their appreciation of the photo, with many opting for the heart-eyed emoticon.

This is only the latest skin-baring look that Danielle has dazzled her Instagram followers with. Over the weekend, she shared another photo that saw her stripped down even more to just a minuscule floral bikini that left very little to the imagination. This shot proved popular with her fans as well, who awarded it over 7,000 likes and more than 100 comments.