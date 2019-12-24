Kevin Spacey Poses As His Former ‘House Of Cards’ Character Frank Underwood In Another Cryptic Video

Actor and former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey has returned to social media after an entire year away to share another bizarre video on Christmas Eve.

The actor has been keeping a relatively low profile the past few years since several men came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Spacey. This is the second Christmas Eve in a row Spacey has taken on his Frank Underwood persona to post an uncomfortably strange video update on his life.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey says in Underwood’s signature southern drawl.

He goes on to update his followers and viewers that he’s had a good 2019 and that he’s planning to make some significant changes in his life moving forward. He voices his hope that people will join him in starting 2020 on the right foot.

The entire video is about one minute long, and it ends with a sinister message to kill people with kindness. Perhaps from a less formidable presence, the sentiment might not come off as vaguely threatening, but Spacey’s House of Cards character was a manipulative murderer.

That, doubled with the allegations against Spacey, seemingly makes his decision to create Christmas videos such as the one from earlier today very strange indeed.

Social media has reacted to Spacey’s latest update with varying amounts of disgust and disapproval.

“Kevin… if you truly want to see more good in this world, you need to start by taking responsibility for your actions,” wrote one Twitter user.

“So…is this going to be a yearly Christmas tradition. Like how the UK gets their Queen message we will get one from Kevin Spacey but it will be creepy?!?!” questioned another person.

“It’s crazy to think I used to really like this guy as an actor. Now everything he says or does just gives me the heeby jeebies,” said a third user.

This isn’t the first time Spacey has done something odd. This past summer, he turned up at a museum to read a poem about a down-on-his-luck boxer, reports Variety.

The Inquisitr previously reported that at least one of the charges against Spacey would be dropped after the death of the accuser. A male masseuse accused the actor in 2015 and passed away this year. Due to his death, the Los Angeles district attorney decided they could not move forward with the case.

Spacey has not worked on a new film or television series since the 2018 film Billionaire Boys Club.