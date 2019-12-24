T.I.’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Returns To Instagram Months After His Controversial Comments

Deyjah Harris, T.I.‘s daughter, recently returned to social media nearly two months after her father made comments concerning her virginity in a podcast interview.

The 18-year-old recently took a break from her Instagram account after her dad shared that he “checks her hymen” every year to make sure that she is still a virgin. Deyjah seemed to decide to come back to the photo-sharing app, posting a video of her sporting a new hairdo. In the clip, she had an Apple airpod in one ear as she played with her hair. She rocked a dark blue bob that was styled in a center part and stopped at her shoulders.

Deyjah also uploaded a photo and another short video to the deck. In the two other shots, she showed off her new tattoo, a closeup of which she had previously shared with her 1.5 million followers. According to Hollywood Life, the tattoo reads “One Day at a Time.”

Although the teen has returned to Instagram, she seems to be freeing herself of any comments from other social media users, as — though her posts can still receive likes — her comments have been disabled. Before her social media hiatus, Deyjah was reportedly subjected to explicit and sexual comments from her followers after T.I.’s admission about her virginity.

The social media star has yet to address her father’s comments publicly, which were first heard on the Ladies Like Us podcast. The Rhythm and Flow host’s decision to monitor his daughter’s body was a hot button topic across social media and other media outlets. Many commenters felt that the rapper was violating his daughter for putting her through the process of a routine hymen check, as well as for announcing it publicly. More public figures like Wendy Williams used their platform to deem his actions “inappropriate.”

On T.I.’s end, the rapper and entrepreneur has addressed his actions publicly. The “Live Your Life” rapper recently appeared on Red Table Talk with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. During their discussion with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, he shared that he possibly worded his actions wrong and insisted he wasn’t subjecting his daughter to something she would be uncomfortable with.

“My intentions I think have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived,” he clarified, explaining, “Let me go set this record straight, I never said I was in any exam room, that is an assumption, that is a falsity. I never said that it was being done the present day as an 18-year-old…and I never said that her mother wasn’t present…Her mom was present every time.”