Sara Underwood Gets Catty In A Micro Miniskirt As Boyfriend Jacob Witzling Defends Her Honor

Sara Underwood rarely seems to spend much time inside stores since she thrives in a Pacific Northwest forest where she lives in a tiny house built by her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling. However, on Tuesday, the self-described nature girl ventured into much more populated Portland, apparently considering the plethora of reading material surrounding her.

The 2007 Playboy Playmate of the Year looked especially studious as she posed for an Instagram snap while standing among the stacks of what appeared to be a bookstore. As she held a missive titled Star Trek Cats, Sara mentioned she had been surfing the volumes in order to buy last-minute Christmas presents — for herself.

While she shopped, Sara rocked a pair of oversized, wire-rimmed eyeglasses and an outfit she tagged with the brand, Fashion Nova, which she called an “ad” in her caption.

The outfit consisted of a long-sleeved crop top made from leopard-print fabric and a black, micro miniskirt — featuring a front zipper — that hit at the top of her thighs. Her hair was pulled back, with a number of wisps framing her pretty face.

While Sara’s commenters were typically polite and appreciative of her post, one social media user asked a potentially inappropriate question that didn’t sit right with one person close to the 35-year-old stunner.

“How much do they pay you for a post like this?” asked the inquisitive person.

Sara’s boyfriend, Jacob, who was definitely not amused by this query, answered back.

“None of your f*cking business. Didn’t your parents teach you any manners? How much do you make at your job, a**hole?” he countered.

Although one nosy Instagrammer’s comment did not appeal to Sara’s life partner, the majority of those who enjoyed her newest social media update from among her 9.3 million followers tended to be more appropriate and approving, with many giving a nod toward the holiday season. Within less than half an hour of going live, the image received more than 31,000 likes and 225-plus comments.

Some remarked with emoji — including the symbols for Santa Claus, Christmas trees, heart-eye faces, fire, and green hearts — while others used their words to express how they were feeling.

“You are absolutely stunning!! Hoping you have a very merry Christmas and a happy new year! Wishing you nothing but the best for 2020!” said one Instagram user, who seemed to be in the holiday spirit as he added emoji representing a Christmas tree, a present tied with red ribbon, two sparkling pink hearts, two pairs of clapping hands, and two red hearts.

“You at Powell’s?” queried a second fan, who was talking about a chain of Portland bookstores.