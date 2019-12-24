Niece Waidhofer Posts A Sexy New Photo Of Herself Wearing Nothing Beneath An Unbuttoned Flannel Shirt

Model Niece Waidhofer went braless and topless in a new Instagram photo posted on Tuesday afternoon. The sultry brunette goddess posed in nothing but a button-up, red-and-black flannel shirt and low-rise jeans while espousing the virtue of the pants.

“Ladies, if you really think about it, what did low-rise jeans ever do to you besides not make your a** look long as f*ck? High-waisted jeans are the real enemy,” wrote Niece in her photo caption.

She continued to jokingly say she was taking a stand against the pervasiveness of high-waisted jeans in our current fashion trends.

The stunner actually shared two new photos taken from her home in Houston, Texas. She posted the pictures together in a new Instagram slideshow.

In the first photo, Niece showcased her stupendous cleavage. The curve of both breasts is quite visible thanks to the fact Niece left her flannel shirt unbuttoned. She is chewing on her sleeve and looking down at her phone to monitor her pose.

The model comes off looking sultry and faux-innocent. Her black, low-rise jeans make her hips look even more slender than usual. She is evidently wearing a G-string thong since the red straps are pulled up and visible above the waistband of her pants.

Niece’s second photo doesn’t flash any of her buxom chest, but it does accentuate the curves of her rear end. Her jeans are snug and tight-fitting. Niece is wearing her favored makeup look of smokey eye makeup, mascara, and eyeliner.

She’s also wearing a sexy black choker. Aside from the choker necklace, Niece doesn’t appear to be wearing any other accessories.

Niece shared the photo a little over an hour ago and already has almost 30,000 likes and over 650 comments. Most of Niece’s fans commented on her beauty, but several were in agreement on Niece’s stance toward high-waisted jeans.

“This looks like a plea for a bra from santa,” joked one fan.

“Glad I’m not the only one who thinks High Waisted jeans look completely stupid,” commented a second person.

“As I have an obsession with red plaid, this may be my favorite photo of you yet. Happy Christmas Eve Niece,” mentioned a third admirer.

“You look gorgeous in low waist jeans,” wrote a fourth user.

