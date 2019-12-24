Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reveals She Is Living The ‘Mom Life’

Jenelle Evans recently picked up her life and moved with her children to Tennessee. While there, she has been focusing on herself and her kids. According to a recent report from Pop Culture, the mom of three recently shared a photo of herself living the “mom life.”

The former Teen Mom 2 star took to her Snapchat as well as to her Instagram stories to share the photo of herself. In the photo, Jenelle is wearing a berry-colored shirt under a gray zip hoodie. She is wearing her long brown hair in a braid and has a ball cap on as well. For the photo, Jenelle used a filter that gave her panda bear ears and a panda bear nose. In her right arm, she is holding cups and juice boxes as well as some snacks, presumably for her kids. Over the photo, she included the hashtag “mom life.”

Since the photo was added to her Snapchat and Instagram stories, fans were unable to leave any comments for the mom of three, but it appears that she is working hard to focus on herself and her kids since announcing she was leaving her estranged husband of two years, David Eason.

Jenelle shocked her fans when on Halloween, she took to her Instagram account to announce that she had made the decision to leave David. She revealed that she had taken her kids, son Kaiser who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley who she shares with David, and moved away. She revealed that her time away from the hit MTV reality show caused her to look at her life “differently,” and she knew she needed to make some “changes.”

Loading...

Since moving to Tennessee in recent months, Jenelle obtained a restraining order against David. The two will reportedly be back in court next month in regard to the restraining order.

While she has remained relatively quiet on social media, Jenelle has shared some updates about her kids with her followers. Most recently, she took to her social media account to share a rare photo with her oldest son, Jace. This isn’t the first time that Jenelle has spent time with her oldest son since moving to Tennessee, though. While her mother, Barbara Evans, has custody of Jace, the two traveled to Tennessee to spend Thanksgiving with Jenelle, Kaiser, and Ensley last month. The family was photographed together at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Tennessee.