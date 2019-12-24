Cosplay Model Meg Turney Leaves Little To The Imagination In Holiday-Themed Photoshoot

The cosplay model sizzled in her risque ensemble.

On Monday, December 23, cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded yet another tantalizing, holiday-themed post for her 729,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The Instagram picture, taken by Austin-based photographer Wes Ellis, shows the digital influencer posing in what appears to be a living room. A sizable fireplace and a decorated Christmas tree can be seen in the blurred background. Meg stood with her back arched and her shoulders hunched. She turned her head slightly and gazed into the camera, smiling brightly.

The 32-year-old left little to the imagination, wearing only pasties, in the shape of gingerbread man, a pair of red underwear with lace detailing, and a Santa hat. Meg flaunted her fabulous figure in the risque ensemble. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The bombshell kept the look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

For the photoshoot, Meg wore her sleek, white wig down and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the entire photo set has been made available to some members of her Patreon account. Meg also used the hashtag MegMas, indicating that she shared the sizzling snap in celebration of the annual tradition, in which she uploads flirty, festive post throughout the month of December.

The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 52,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers were also quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji to the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[You are] so beautiful and very sexy I love it,” gushed one fan.

“This is the greatest thing I have seen on the internet today,” added a different commenter.

“Omg you [have] such an amazing body,” said another follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Cute and tasty looking,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

This is not the first time that the model has shown off her incredible curves on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting some other photos, in which she wore a rather revealing costume based off Princess Leia Organa’s ceremonial attire, seen at the end of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. That post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.