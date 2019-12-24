Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals What Shocked Her The Most About The ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Season 14 was her first year as a 'housewife.'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is currently being seen in her first Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. During an interview with Page Six on December 23, the mother of seven opened up about the experience she had with her co-stars during the November taping and admitted to reaching out to cast members from other cities for help before filming.

“Everyone I was talking to was telling me what a long, hard day it was,” she said about the advice she got from her fellow Real Housewives stars.

While a number of women from the franchise warned Braunwyn about the drama that was to come, she said that she was actually surprised by the lack of drama she faced. As she explained to the outlet, she was preparing herself for far worse than what she actually experienced at the taping and ended up having a pretty good day with her co-stars.

“I enjoyed it. Yeah, that shocked me,” she said, adding that she left the reunion taping on good terms with each and every one of her fellow wives.

As for her thoughts on a potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 15, which has not yet officially been confirmed, Braunwyn said she’s definitely on board. After all, she had an amazing year with the cast and believes the show changed her in many positive ways during filming.

“This has probably been the best year of my life and the most transformative for me as a woman and as a person. I would come back in a heartbeat,” she gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunwyn joined the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 earlier this year as longtime cast member Vicki Gunvalson was demoted from her full-time role on the Bravo reality series after 13 seasons in the position.

As fans saw throughout the latest episodes of the show, Braunwyn didn’t hold back when it came to what she featured on the show and even admitted to sharing a racy sex life with her husband, Sean Burke. At another point in the show, Braunwyn opened up about her strained relationship with her mother, Dr. Deb, and the struggles her daughter Rowan went through due to mental illness.

As for her friendships, Braunwyn has grown quite close to a number of her co-stars, including the controversial Kelly Dodd and the new additions to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast during Season 13, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.