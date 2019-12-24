Khloe Terae Shares Sexy ‘Playboy’ Throwback Pics To Celebrate Christmas

Famous Instagram face Khloe Terae celebrated Christmas Eve with a bit of sex appeal on Tuesday morning. In a new throwback post on her Instagram feed, the model rocked an ultra-tiny, Santa-themed lingerie set and took a bubble bath for a Playboy photoshoot.

The post included five photos from the shoot, which featured Khloe posing in front of a Christmas tree, with a glass of champagne, and in a bubble bath. In all the images, she wore a red, strapless bustier-style top with a white fluffy trim and crisscross laces down the front. The lingerie just barely covered her busty chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out. A black belt with a white bow appeared to be painted on Khloe’s flat tummy, which drew attention to her toned abs.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, Khloe rocked a matching pair of cheeky underwear that put her pert derriere as well as her long, lean legs on display. The Canadian babe finished off the look with a pair of massive, silver, chunky high heels with red bottoms. She accessorized her “Santa Baby” look with tiny silver earrings, a silver Playboy Bunny necklace, and thin, silver bracelets.

Khloe’s makeup look was holiday-ready as well, featuring red blush, white eye shadow, and a bright red color on her full lips. The model’s blond hair was styled in a short bob with spiraling curls.

In the first photo, Khloe posed on her knees beside a Christmas tree with presents underneath. She twisted her body slightly to show off her curves as she touched her face and gazed at the camera. The second photo was a close-up shot of Khloe covered in bubbles in the tub. She smiled at the camera with a dainty red bow in her hair.

In the third and fourth photos, Khloe posed with one arm across her chest, which pushed up her cleavage. Finally, the fifth image was the chosen Playboy cover, which showed Khloe in the bubble bath with her arms covering her chest.

In the caption, Khloe said she had been an “awfully bad girl.”

The post garnered more than 3,100 likes and just over 100 comments. Many fans left praise for the Playboy Playmate’s flawless physique in the comments section.

Loading...

“Extremely beautiful a wonder of charming woman. I would love to meet this blonde goddess,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous and merry Christmas to you and your family,” another user added.

“The first picture is by far the most beautiful picture I’ve ever seen,” wrote a third fan.

Lingerie and bikini photos have become a mainstay on Khloe’s Instagram feed, which her fans love. Earlier this week, she posed in a thong two-piece in Florida and showed off her backside in another post.