Kelly Ripa Rocks Curve-Hugging Silk Dress And Wishes The ‘GOAT’ Ryan Seacrest A Happy Birthday

Kelly Ripa’s most recent Instagram share has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Ripa is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in a wide range of hot outfits that showcase her gorgeous body. In the most recent post shared with her legion of Instagram fans, the smokeshow sizzled in not just one but two hot new shots.

In the caption of the post, the mother of three gushed over her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, and how much he means to her, calling him the “greatest of all time.” The television personality did not specifically mention to fans where they were in the image, but it appeared to be on a stage at an event.

In the first photo in the series, Ripa and her counterpart stood on stage in front of a huge audience. The mother of three showed off her killer figure in an insanely tight black dress that hugged all of her curves. The dress cinched in the middle, showing off her slim waist. Ripa wore her long, blond locks down and slightly curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. Seacrest also looked dressed to impress in a white tux with a black bow tie and black trim.

In the second photo in the series, the duo faced their backsides to the camera as confetti fell all around the stage. The post has only been live on the TV personality’s page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 25,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know she looks stunning while countless others wished Seacrest a happy birthday. A few more just commented on how much they love their show.

“My favorite people! aunt kelly and uncle ryry,” one fan gushed, adding a few pink heart emoji.

“You need to dress in this every day! You look so retro, so fabulous!!!!” a second Instagram user added.

“Kelly you are GORGEOUS. Stunning, beautiful, just…. Chef’s Kiss,” one more chimed in, followed by a series of different emoji.

