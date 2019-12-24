Dua Lipa Displays Toned Physique In New Sexy Instagram Photo

English singer Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share snapshots of a sexy satin bralette she seemingly wore in one of her concerts. The singer’s update included three photos that showed her looking drop-dead gorgeous in various poses in the concert’s backstage area.

The 24-year-old singer is known to wear skin-baring outfits for her shows. In the photo, Dua wore a black satin bralette with criss-cross details, which enabled the singer to showcase her toned arms and taut stomach. Dua paired the sexy bralette with long black trousers that hugged every bit of her curves.

The “Hotter Than Hell” singer wore her blond tresses down, while she opted for a minimal makeup look, including groomed, thick eyebrows, light mascara, pink blush, and nude lipstick. Dua wore her signature jewelry — a gold set of hoop earrings and gold rings on every finger.

Three photos showed Dua in a room that appeared to be backstage at a concert. The room was filled with clothes and bags. Two of the snaps showed the hottie from mid-thigh up as she posed for the camera. The first picture captured the singer at a side angle, hugging herself as she looked at something off-camera. One image showed her back, as she flaunted the sexy back detail of her bralette.

Another backstage snap showed more of the singer’s body as she faced the camera. Dua posed with one hip slightly to the side and one leg slightly forward. Her lips were slightly parted to give a very seductive look.

With a follower count of 37.4 million, Dua’s latest share was a huge hit. It amassed over 1.4 million likes and more than 4,200 comments in less than 24 hours. Fans were pleased as they went over to the comments section to show the singer some love.

“Lately you really have been outdoing yourself (and so has been Lorenzo). Your outfits are on point and you always look THE CUTEST!!! And it’s also so easy to see you truly enjoy wearing them. We have to STAN! Love you, gorgeous!” an admirer wrote.

Loading...

“I can’t get over your beauty,” a fan commented.

“3 words: ABS, ABS, ABS,” a third Instagram user added.

Other fans weren’t so expressive with words — instead, they dropped fire and heart emoji.

Just a few days ago, the “Be the One” singer looked amazing in a short, low-cut shimmery dress, which she wore on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.