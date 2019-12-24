Tammy Hembrow Flashes Abs While Going Braless In White Crop Top: ‘You Can Call Me CEO’

Tammy Hembrow’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As her millions of followers know, the Aussie beauty is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a wide variety of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and workout-chic ensembles. In the most recent photo shared on her page, the model sizzled in another sexy two-piece set, and this time in one that was incredibly revealing.

In the photo, the mother of two snapped a selfie in a jewelry store. Hembrow looked nothing short of stunning by rocking a plain white crop top that was rather sheer and going totally braless underneath. The smokeshow left little to the imagination, flaunting her taut tummy. She completed the sexy look with a pair of white sweats and a jacket that fell off her shoulders.

For the occasion, the social media sensation wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a low bun, accessorizing the look with a pair of big, gold hoop earrings. Per usual, the stunner also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. The model added a pop of color to her look with a pale pink purse in one of her hands. In the caption of the shot, she told fans that her name is Tammy, but they can call her CEO.

The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time, but it’s already earning the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 170,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“The best pic isnt the one that shows all but the one that shows courage. Great xmas,” one follower commented.

“Beautiful babe, good morning,” a second gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Timtam can u have another baby already you make the most gorgeous babies,” another fan added, along with a series of red heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell stunned in another red-hot look in a revealing black dress. In the sexy ensemble, Hembrow had her amazing figure on full display, showing off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The dress clung to her every curve and featured a thigh-high slit that showed plenty of leg.