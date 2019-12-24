‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is Reportedly ‘Just Friends’ With Rumored Boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo

Teresa Giudice stepped out with her former flame in New Jersey days ago.

Teresa Giudice may have stepped out with Anthony Delorenzo earlier this month in New Jersey. Yet, according to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star isn’t dating after separating from estranged husband Joe Giudice last week.

On December 23, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life about Teresa’s relationship with Anthony and said that while they did date briefly as teens, they are currently just friends. When it comes to the future, the mother of four is not looking to date or get married quite yet.

“Joe knows him well, too,” the source shared.

According to the report, Teresa isn’t speeding up her divorce from Joe at all. Reportedly, she has no intentions to officially end her marriage to Joe any time soon because she knows it would be upsetting for their four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — who are currently visiting their father in Italy.

“Teresa’s upset that she’s not [spending] the holidays with kids, but of course, she wanted them to be with their dad,” the insider said of their trip.

Teresa and Joe’s kids visited their dad for the first time in Italy in early November and recently landed in Europe to celebrate the holidays with him and other members of the family. Meanwhile, Teresa has remained in the country as she continues to be featured on new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10.

While Teresa would have loved to spend the holidays with her kids, the Hollywood Life insider went on to say that because her father has been in and out of the hospital so frequently as of late, she felt it was best that she remain close to him.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa and Joe’s separation was first confirmed on December 17.

“Teresa is very realistic about the past,” a source told ET Online at the time. “She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She’s ready for a new start for 2020.”

Teresa entered into an 11-month prison sentence in 2015, and the following year, her husband began serving his own prison sentence for charges of bank and wire fraud. So, when it comes to their separation, it physically began many years ago when they experienced legal issues after joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.