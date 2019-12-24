Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Dresses Up Like The Grinch In A Skintight Green Catsuit

Brooke Hogan wished her Instagram followers a 'Merry Grinchmas.'

Brooke Hogan and a group of friends had fun dressing up for the holidays. On Saturday, the 31-year-old daughter of former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan shared a photo that was snapped during a Christmas party with her pals. Brooke was dressed up like a popular green character — though it wasn’t the Hulk.

Instead of rocking ugly Christmas sweaters for their holiday event, Brooke and her friends decided to dress up like Christmas icons. Brooke sported a costume inspired by the furry green, holiday-hating character created by Dr. Seuss — the Grinch. However, her version wasn’t nearly as shaggy as the one that appears in the How the Grinch Stole Christmas book, TV special, and movies.

The blond bombshell rocked a totally hairless green catsuit that clung to her curves. The stretchy garment was slightly shiny. On her head, Brooke wore a Grinch hoodie hat topped with a tuft of green fur. The festive headgear included the Grinch’s yellow eyes and frowning eyebrows, as well as his upturned snout. Two furry pom poms dangled from the hat on thick strings.

Brooke also wore a pair of furry green leg warmers and green gloves with pointy, claw-like fingers. She completed her costume with a festive red-and-white striped scarf and she painted the tip of her nose black. She wore her long, blond hair down.

Brooke wasn’t the only person at her party dressed like the Grinch. One of her friends was pictured rocking a different costume of the character that included a full Grinch mask and a Santa Claus outfit, like the one he wears to imitate the jolly old elf and steal Christmas from Whoville. The other Christmas characters that Brooke’s pals dressed up as included a reindeer, Santa Claus, and an elf.

The group posed in front of a Christmas tree decorated with colorful lights and ornaments. Brooke included a short caption with her photo that wished all of her Instagram followers a “Merry Grinchmas.”

Brooke’s followers loved her version of the iconic Christmas character.

“Cutest grinch I’ve ever seen!!” read one response to her post.

Loading...

“I love your grinch outfit and the reindeer outfit!! So cute!!” another fan wrote.

“What in the world… this is the best thing I’ve ever seen you wear. LOVE IT,” remarked a third admirer.

“I didn’t know a person could look both cute and hot at the same time, but here you are!” commented a fourth fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke recently revived her music career, recording a single titled “Touch My Body.” The former Hogan Knows Best star even filmed a music video for the song that included footage of her dancing on the beach.