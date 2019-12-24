Lizzo Has The Best Response For A Troll That Said She’s Only Successful Because Of ‘Obesity Epidemic’

Just as the controversy over Lizzo bearing her booty at a basketball game died down, the singers’ body is back in the headlines. But this time, the singer had the perfect clap back for a hater who said that she had only found success with her music because of the “obesity epidemic” in the country. She quickly informed the troll that her success isn’t about her weight, but her talent.

“Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease,” one person wrote.

The comment didn’t sit right with the Grammy-nominated hit singer.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.”

“Here’s the attention you ordered,” she concluded.

Lizzo’s fans were on board with the singer’s response. One person asked why people feel like they need to body shame and judge other people publicly. Another asked if the troll could manage to sing to sold-out crowds for an hour and a half every night. Still others called the commenter ignorant and cheered on the singer for her response.

A short while later, Lizzo re-tweeted a comment that suggested that people don’t need to respond in anger to every mean comment that comes their way because it holds back their progress and prevents them from having peace. The comment suggested that it’s ok to let haters go without attention.

Still we rise ???????? https://t.co/5K9eUxRaCW — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

Lizzo isn’t known for ignoring the trolls, however. Earlier this month, she took criticism from people who were upset with the singer when she twerked at a Lakers game, baring her butt to the cameras. While the stadium cut away from the dance once her rear became evident, it apparently wasn’t quick enough. People on social media said that the move was offensive and inappropriate given the children in the audience.

The singer, who is a vocal champion of having a healthy body image, told the critics that she wasn’t going to let them stop her from being happy and doing what she loves.