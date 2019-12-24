Iggy Azalea Rocks Ombre-Dyed Locks & Baby Girl Shirt In Gorgeous New Post: ‘This Is My Grunge Vibe’

Iggy Azalea looks like a million bucks in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Azalea has recently been flooding her popular page with a number of hot photos from her vacation, as well as some behind-the-scenes looks at music that she has been working on. But in the most recent snapshot that was shared on her page, the singer stunned in a paid partnership.

In the caption of the beautiful new photo, Azalea told fans that she was rocking a top from retailer Fashion Nova. The rapper did not specifically mention where she was in the image, but she posed front and center, right in front of a plain white curtain. For her look, the stunner rocked short, ombre-dyed locks that included platinum blond, purple, and black.

The Australian beauty also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipgloss, and glittery eyeshadow. For her look, the songstress looked casual but beautiful in a black, white, yellow, and maroon striped long-sleeved shirt that read “Baby Girl” on it. In the caption of the image, Azalea told fans that this was her “grunge” vibe. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the snapshot has racked up over 433,000 likes and 1,800-plus comments. Some of the blond bombshell’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her hair. A few other fans commented on her choice of outfit, telling her that they wanted to purchase the same top for themselves. Many others simply dropped a line to let Azalea know that they are big fans.

“This is such a good look,” one admirer raved, adding a few heart emoji.

“I am living for this hair omgggg,” a second follower added along with a few heart emoji.

“So when are we getting another album that sounds like The New Classic with some emotional songs and real songs like Don’t Need Y’all and Walk The Line,” another asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the 29-year-old stunned in another red-hot look, that time in a black bodysuit. In the gorgeous shot, Azalea put her stunning figure on display in a low-plunging black bodysuit that was paired with a light pink blazer and matching pants. That shot racked up over 500,000 likes.