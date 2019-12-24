‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Smolders In Green String Bikini

Lauren Drain is looking good in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Drain is currently pregnant with her first child, but that has not stopped her from showing off her killer figure for fans in both brand new photos as well as some throwbacks. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, Drain threw it back to her pre-pregnancy days.

In the gorgeous shot, the model did not specifically tell fans where she was, but she struck a pose front and center in a plain white room that was filled with big beams. The stunner looked straight into the camera, wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. For the look, the model showed off her beautiful facial features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Drain left little to the imagination, putting her gorgeous figure on display in a NSFW bikini. The top of the suit dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. The model also showed off her ripped tummy and her toned and tanned legs in a pair of tiny string bottoms. In the caption of the image, Drain told her fans how to sign up for the 2020 “New You” challenge.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the nurse a ton of attention from her Instagram fans with over 22,000 likes and 120-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to comment on the fitness challenge while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few others had no words and commented on the post using heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“Those Amazing Legs though!!!” one fan raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“I just LOVE YOUR BOD KEEP IT UP.. HOW DO YOU DO IT?” a second follower asked.

“Man girl can I get you to be my girlfriend please,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain sizzled in another NSFW outfit, that time in a pregnancy shoot. In the photo, the smokeshow left little to the imagination while going totally topless in the photo and highlighting her growing baby bump. She completed the look with a pair of unbuttoned jeans while her husband stood behind her and covered her chest. It comes as no shock that the post garnered a ton of attention from fans.