Liam Payne’s Sweet Message Honoring Former One Direction Bandmate Harry Styles

Liam Payne shared a sweet message honoring former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles to Instagram. He applauded his longtime pal for a great achievement in the music industry upon the release of his second album Fine Line, Styles’ second successful solo effort.

Liam sent “massive congrats” for becoming the first male U.K. artist to debut at No. 1 with his first two albums.

In the post, Liam shared an image of Harry’s latest album cover, where the singer and songwriter is seen wearing a pink shirt and white pants with his hair tousled and tossed over one eyebrow. The background to the photo is baby blue and pink, and the image is taken through a fish-eye lens.

Fans were happy to see the former bandmates supporting one another in their achievements beyond what they created within the scope of One Direction.

“My heart is melting I’m not okay,” stated one fan of Liam’s Instagram comments.

“Always being nice and supportive. Never change Liam, you have a really pure soul,” said a second fan of the singer.

“You two are so cute… my heart is melting,” commented a third fan of the former band members.

One Direction was one of the most successful boy bands in music history, with a total of 50 million records sold worldwide. They released six albums in six years before breaking up, including Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, This Is Us, Four, and Made In The A.M.

Liam released his first solo album LP1 this month, and fans have been quite supportive as he attempts to make his mark as a solo performer in the music business.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Liam’s debut effort failed to chart within the top 100 in the United States.

His former bandmates Harry, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have all pursued different paths musically since they ended their professional partnership in 2016 when the group went on an indefinite hiatus.

Harry is on a career-high at the moment, readying himself for a year-long tour to promote his aforementioned album in 2020.

Niall Horan recently appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and released his second single, “Nice to Meet Ya,” earlier this year. He is currently on tour with musician Louis Capaldi.

Zayn was the first to score a huge hit post-One Direction with the tune “Pillowtalk” and the album Mind of Mine. His subsequent release was titled Icarus Falls.

Louis Tomlinson has had a number of successful singles since One Direction’s demise. He will release his first solo album titled Walls in January and support it with a solo world tour.

Harry Styles has not yet commented or liked Liam’s post.