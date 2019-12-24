Ariel Winter Sizzles In A Tight Satin Dress That Fits Like A Glove While Describing Gift Wrapping Mishap

Things didn’t exactly go smoothly for Ariel Winter this holiday season.

On Monday, the Modern Family actress shared a new photo to her Instagram feed that is getting recognition for more reasons than one. The 21-year-old was seen posing against a blank white wall as she adjusted her bangs and gazed at the camera with a sweet smile.

The brunette beauty looked smoking hot in an ivory-colored dress that fit like a glove. It was made of a tight, satin material that clung to the star’s curves in all of the right ways, accentuating her peachy derriere and flat midsection.

The slinky number featured thin shoulder straps that showcased Ariel’s toned arms, and boasted a low-cut cowl neckline that teased more than an eyeful of cleavage as she bent forward at the waist to pose for the camera. Its short length was also of note, grazing just to her upper thighs to show off a glimpse of her toned thighs.

Ariel wore her dark tresses down in loose waves that were perfectly parted in the middle, with a few strands falling slightly in front of her face. She also sported a minimal makeup look that included a light pink lip gloss, dusting of pink blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Though Ariel looked completely put together in the sizzling snap, the caption of her post described otherwise. The actress explained to her 4.1 million followers that in the process of wrapping gifts yesterday, she had fallen asleep on top of a roll of wrapping paper — something that wasn’t exactly comfortable for the star.

“10/10 would NOT recommend,” she stated.

Fans went wild for Ariel’s hilarious gift wrapping mishap — as well as her gorgeous look in her latest Instagram upload. The post has earned over 196,000 likes after 15 hours of going live to the social media platform, and nearly 800 comments as well.

“You look that good waking up?” one person asked.

“The wrapping paper seemed to have no effect on how you look, gorgeous,” said another.

“Nice photo Ariel, you look really stunning in this outfit,” commented a third.

A fourth fan said that Ariel left them “speechless.”

Ariel often dazzles her fans with both her witty captions, as well as her eye-popping ensembles. She recently took to her Instagram page with another hot photo and a story about her dog’s hilarious antics to earn extra attention from her. The post also proved popular with her followers, who awarded it over 202,000 likes.