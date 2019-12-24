Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Sizzles In Glittering Dress With Plunging Neckline

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland stunned her 2.2 million Instagram followers with an Instagram update that featured a smoking hot video. In the short clip, Hilde rocked a glittering dress that made a major style statement — and flaunted her stunning curves.

The video was taken on a gorgeous rooftop patio or balcony in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, as Hilde clarified by including a geotag on the post. The dress she rocked was by the brand Hot Miami Styles, and Hilde has worn dresses by that particular brand several times before on her Instagram page.

The dress in her latest update was crafted from a sparkling material that caught the sunshine and glittered as Hilde twisted her body to show it off. The look had a plunging neckline that dipped low, showing off an insane amount of cleavage. The v-neck neckline was simple, and Hilde opted not to add a necklace to distract from it. The dress’s material twisted at her waist, accentuating her petite frame, before cascading to the ground. The skirt wasn’t form-fitting, but the fabric draped along Hilde’s body and showcased her hourglass physique. The skirt also had a scandalously high slit that left one of her legs almost entirely exposed.

Given what a showstopper the dress itself was, Hilde opted to keep the accessories simple, adding a bracelet and not much else. Her blond locks cascaded down her chest and back in soft waves, and she kept her makeup fairly neutral, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The area overlooked a Melbourne cityscape that featured both old-looking buildings and modern skyscrapers, as well as an urban jungle of lush green trees.

Hilde’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video, and it received over 31,400 views within just one hour. Plenty of Hilde’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot look.

“I think you just added some glitter to the city,” one fan said.

Another follower referenced the caption Hilde paired with the post, in which she called Melbourne “gloomy,” and said “it’s a good thing you are brightening it up then.”

“You & this dress are so gorgeous,” another follower added.

One fan was almost struck speechless by the blond bombshell, and commented “Wow hildee i just cant find words to describe such beauty.”

The stunner from Australia isn’t shy about flaunting her incredible physique for the camera, and she even treated her fans to a festive update recently. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde donned a tight red-and-white bodysuit by Hot Miami Styles. She did her long blond locks in sweet braids and posed in front of the Christmas tree for a sexy and seasonal Instagram update.