Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Crochet Bikini

Another day, another eye-popping bikini snap from Suzy Cortez. The Miss BumBum winner often takes to her Instagram account to show off her incredible figure in revealing swimwear, and yesterday was no different.

A new photo shared to the social media sensation’s page on Monday saw her leaning up against a wooden wall with her curvaceous backside to the camera. She turned her head to look over her shoulder to stare down the camera with a sultry gaze, and had her glossy lips parted in a sensual manner.

In the caption of her post, the Brazilian bombshell was promoting another platform for her 2 million followers to connect with her on — though they may have been too captivated by the steamy snap to head to the link in her bio and check it out.

Suzy looked smoking hot in the snap that saw her wearing nothing more than a white crochet bikini that left very little to the imagination. The look included a halter-style top with an open back design that showcased her toned arms and slender frame. Though most of the front of the number was out of sight, fans were treated to a small glimpse of its textured cups, which hugged her voluptuous assets in all of the right ways.

Meanwhile, the babe certainly upped the ante of her look with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The piece boasted a daringly cheeky style that exposed her pert derriere nearly in its entirety, and also flashed a peek at her toned thighs. Its thin, string waistband was wrapped tight around her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Suzy added a pair of dangling statement earrings to her barely-there ensemble, giving it the perfect amount of bling. Her long, dark tresses were worn down in bouncy curls that fell all the way to her booty, drawing even more attention to the area. The model also wore a full face of makeup that included a dusting of red blush, heavy eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the buxom babe’s scandalous ensemble was a huge hit with fans. The upload has racked up more than 20,000 likes since going live to Instagram 12 hours ago. Dozens of comments have also been received, and many were compliments for Suzy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are a goddess,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful body,” said another.

Others simply flooded the comments section with emoji, with most choosing the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Earlier on Monday, Suzy took to her Instagram account to give her fans an early Christmas gift. The model uploaded a slew of photos of her rocking a sexy thong bodysuit and Santa boots, and accompanied each snap with a holiday message in a different language in an effort to reach followers of various nationalities. The posts proved extremely popular, with each racking up thousands of likes and dozens of comments.