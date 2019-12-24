Brazilian Bombshell Camila Coelho Slays In Sexy Black-And-White Bikini: ‘Out Of Office’

Camila Coelho has been flooring her 8.5 million Instagram followers with sizzling bikini snaps lately, and yesterday was no different. The social media sensation took to her account on the platform on Monday to let her fans know she was “out of office” with a duo of sexy new photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

A geotag on the steamy double Instagram update indicated that Camila was still at the Portobello Resort and Safari in Brazil, where she has been for the last few days on vacation. The stunner was seen leaning up against a stone wall in between two mounted plant fixtures, looking smoking hot in yet another skimpy set of swimwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The brunette beauty slayed in the itty-bitty bikini from the Brazilian-based line NAU. The set included a black triangle-style top with white shoulder straps that showcased Camila’s toned arms. A small, oval-shaped cutout fell right in the middle of her bosom to draw attention to the ample amount of cleavage that was visible thanks to the number’s low scoop-neck design.

Camila also sported a pair of matching bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The garment covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design. Her long, sculpted legs were crossed one in front of the other as she posed for the camera. The piece also featured a curved waistband with double straps that were pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

The Brazilian bombshell added a trendy necklace stack to her look and held a wide-brimmed straw hat in her hand. She was also seen wearing a pair of round sunglasses in the first photo, though a swipe to the second slide saw her prop them on top of her head.

Camila wore her dark tresses down in natural waves that were perfectly parted to frame her face, and sported a simple makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram cutie’s double update was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 250,000 likes after 15 hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number is still growing. Over 1,300 notes filled the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“2020 body goals,” one person wrote.

Another said that Camila was a “stunning queen.”

“What a perfect woman!” commented a third.

This is only the latest look at Camila’s incredible bikini body. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her killer curves again in a strapless rainbow two-piece and sheer maxi skirt. The look was also a hit with her fans who awarded the post over 198,000 likes and more than 500 comments.