Anna Katharina Flaunts Cleavage In Strapless Bikini Top: ‘Nothing Like An LA Sunset’

Anna took a stroll for her sizzling new video.

Anna Katharina rocked a strapless top with a revealing detail for her latest sizzling bikini video.

On Monday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share a new promotional video for Bang Energy drinks with her 1.1 million followers. In the steamy ad, Anna showcased her enviable hourglass figure in a strapless, dark blue bikini top. The garment featured an open front held together by fourth thin straps. The detail exposed an ample amount of the model’s voluptuous cleavage.

Anna paired her solid-colored top with a pair of floral-print bikini bottoms. However, the low-rise bottoms were barely visible; two strings on the right side of the model’s body were the only pieces of the garment that could be seen. This is because Anna was also wearing a sarong tied around her shapely hips. The pale pink swimsuit cover-up featured a large floral-print design in fuchsia, dark green, and white. The sarong was pulled down low in the front to better showcase Anna’s toned torso.

Anna’s highlighted blond locks were styled in long, loose curls that tumbled down over her shoulders. She completed her glamorous, above-the-neck look with makeup that included a matte nude lip, a sultry smoky eye, winged liner, and thick curled lashes.

In her video, Anna was shown taking a stroll down a paved walkway. Trees and other plants grew near the path, and a small stream ran beside it. A few large luxury homes were visible on the opposite bank.

Anna posed with her hands grasping a vibrant green palm branch above her head. In another scene, she gave the camera a teasing smile as she adjusted her sarong. She was also shown playing with her hair, walking away from the camera in slow motion, and sitting on a set of steps decorated with colorful mosaics. While she sat, she gulped down a Bang Energy drink.

In the caption of her post, Anna revealed that her video was shot in Los Angeles, where she was enjoying a stunning sunset.

As usual, the comments section of Anna’s Instagram post was flooded with complimentary comments about her beauty.

“Ravishing & utterly gorgeous goddess,” wrote one fan.

“You are so breathtaking,” read another response to Anna’s video.

“Great video of a very beautiful lady,” commented a third admirer.

“There is nothing like a woman that looks as good as you. So beautiful,” a fourth fan remarked.

This isn’t the only steamy bikini video that Anna has filmed in Los Angeles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she took advantage of California’s warm December weather by taking a stroll on the beach for a previous Bang Energy ad.