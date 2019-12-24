Jessa Duggar Spills Family Christmas Celebration Secrets In New Instagram Post

In the center of the shared images is the reality star's sweet son Henry.

Jessa Duggar spilled family Christmas celebration secrets in two sweet new photos uploaded to Instagram, where the reality star and mother of three explained how she tackles gift-giving for her massive clan.

In the first photo, fans can see a trunkload of gifts that had been placed in the back of the Counting On star’s car. Son Henry, looking cute as a button in a green plaid shirt, tan pants, and an orange hat, is seen standing in the open trunk, smiling happily for his mother as she took the photo of whom she calls her “buddy.”

Henry’s two siblings, older brother Spurgeon and little sister Ivy, were not included in the photos.

A fan asked the Duggar sister how her family celebrates Christmas when it comes to gift-giving, wondering just how one person would be able to afford gifts for the brood of siblings, spouses, and grandchildren in the large clan.

Jessa revealed that the family uses a different type of system than other families when it comes to gift-giving and receiving.

She noted in the comments section of the post that her family participates in a gift exchange.

They draw names, and each person buys for one other family member. Jessa went into further detail by remarking the supersized clan splits into groups of guys and girls, adults and kids, so it comes to four groups in total.

Jessa said this way the clan can exchange more “meaningful” gifts and not just “dollar store trinkets for the 40+ of us.”

Fans seemed interested in the explanation and debated the merits of it and the overall cost in the comments following Jessa’s answer.

The second photo showed Henry wrangling multiple rolls of wrapping paper, helping his mom get gifts decorated and ready for the Christmas holiday.

Other social media users passed along their wishes for a blessed holiday and commented on just how cute Jessa’s middle child was as he posed for the sweet pic.

“Can’t handle his cuteness,” said one follower of Henry posing for the photo.

“Love his haircut! Wishing you and your family a wonderful holiday. Ivy’s first Christmas!” remembered one fan of the Seewald clan. Jessa and Ben‘s first daughter and their third child was born in May of this year.

“That kiddo is wayyyyy cuuuuute! Boy, I sure could use a helper,” said another fan of the family, followed by a laughing, thumbs up and red heart emoji.

The married Duggar children, spouses, and children have been known to spend the Christmas holiday at the home of parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, along with their unmarried siblings.